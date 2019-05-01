CLEAR HOUSE
The Levi’s Warehouse Sale Gives You Up to 70% Off Hundreds of Denim (and Non-Denim) Pieces
The Levi’s Warehouse sale is an event you won’t want to miss. The brand takes up to 70% off hundreds of items and it’s not just your everyday jeans (though those are included, as well). On the women’s side, you can shop the classic Sherpa Trucker Jacket for $30 (40% off) which is fully lined and will be great for those in-between weather days come fall. 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans are $25 (55% off) and come in a sleek dark wash that you can dress up or dress down. And you can even prepare for summer with the 701 Skirt, on sale for $60 (56% off). Guys can shop multiple options when it comes to button downs like the $20 Pacific No Pocket Shirt (60% off) or the Shorthorn Shirt for $60 (56% off). The 501 Original Fit Stretch Jeans are $30 (57% off) if you’re in the market for a good, everyday pair of jeans. Or, if you want to prepare for what the next winter will throw at you, the 3-in-1 Fishtail Parka for $75 (63% off) is one you won’t want to pass up. Whatever you choose from this huge sale, you’ll be getting a great deal on something that will last you through seasons.
