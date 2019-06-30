CHEAT SHEET
Take Your Summer Wardrobe to the Next Level With Up to 50% Off at L.L.Bean
The Summer Sale at L.L.Bean means up to 60% off on items that will basically last you a lifetime. And right now, they’re adding an additional 20% off your entire order with the code It may be summer, but it’s never a bad time to pick up Bean Boots. The Men’s Small Batch Bean Boots are on sale for $100 (22% off) and come in four different colors. Women can grab the Small Batch Canvas Boots for $109 (16% off) and wear them through the end-of-summer hurricane season. Other than the boots, there’s plenty of L.L.Bean swag you’ll want to have on-hand. The women’s Summer Knit Dress is the perfect option to throw on and go. It’s made from a jersey-knit blend to be soft and stretchy and it’s on sale for $50 (9% off). Guys can grab the Winkle-Free Double L Chinos for $35 (22% off) and add the perfect everyday work pant in their collection. There’s really so much to choose from in this sale, with more added every day, so you can make sure your summer wardrobe is ready for anything. | Shop at L.L.Bean >
