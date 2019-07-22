CHEAT SHEET
The MacBook Air Is Down to One of Its Best Prices — Get One for Under $1,000
It’s not very often you see a Macbook Air priced to move, but here we are. This 128GB MacBook Air is down to $950 and gets you a 13” Retina display. It’s powered by a 1.6GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor to keep you moving, too. With 8GB of memory, you have plenty of space to work with for storing all your photos and music in one place. This also comes at a great time for anyone heading to school in the fall. There’s nothing like saving almost $250 on something you’ll be using every day. Even though it’s the previous model, you still get the high-speed USB-C ports for all of your needs, from charging to syncing your iPad. It’s incredibly lightweight so bringing it with you is a breeze and it even has advanced Touch ID to keep your data safe. You can use the Touch ID for things like online shopping, too, so you’re never adding your credit card info to a site. If you’re in the market for a laptop that will become your workhorse, getting it while it’s 21% off is a great investment. | Get it on Amazon >
