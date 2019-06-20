The Outerknown Woolaroo Trunks Are 100% Merino Wool and 100% Sustainable

For a second, think of everything you own that’s made from wool. Done? Okay, are any of them swimwear? If the answer is “no,” then it’s time to rethink what you know about sustainable swimwear and get introduced to Outerknown’s Woolaroo Trunks, made from 100% Australian Merino Wool.

Merino wool is a natural, renewable, and biodegradable fabric made from the wool of Merino sheep. Outerknown, a sustainability-focused brand that abides by the strict guidelines of the Fair Labor Association, partnered with The Woolmark Company to make these wool swim trunks. Merino is naturally breathable and odor-resistant and will keep you looking stylish while staying highly sustainable. The brand prides itself on the vast number of efforts it’s making to reduce and recycle, like transforming nylon from fishing nets into jackets and board shorts. They also focus on partnering with specific companies that help lower the environmental impact that fabric production has and are making sure that workplace conditions are as sustainable and ethical as the products themselves.

The Woolaroo trunks are the next step in making sure that every piece of your wardrobe is as sustainable and eco-conscious as possible, and Outerknown can help you stay on track.

