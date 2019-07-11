CHEAT SHEET
PAJAMA PARTY
Brooklinen Dominated the Home Goods Market and Now It Takes on Loungewear
What’s better than sleeping on bedsheets you love? Sleeping on bedsheets you love in pajamas you love. That’s the mentality that Brooklinen is banking on with the launch of a new loungewear collection, the brand’s first foray into clothing. The collection features styles for both men and women and is priced from $28 up to $75. Each piece is made from super soft, breathable cotton and modal (with a touch of spandex), and is inspired by vintage athleticwear to give you a stylish but relaxed feel. Both the guys and girls get a $28 T-shirt (the Delancey for women and the Prospect for men) that comes in White, Black, Heather Grey, and Sage. There’s the women’s Morgan Tank or the men’s Clark Tank, both going for $28. The women’s Bleeker Short and the men’s Bowery Short are both $55. The Boreum jogger for women is $75 and the men’s counterpart, the Bergen Jogger, is also $75. The last piece is the women’s Morningside Dress for $50 that will be the oversized T-shirt dress of your dreams, literally. Most pieces come in White, Black, and Heather Grey, with Sage being an addition to select styles. And you can automatically save if you buy more than one item. Buy two and save 10%, or buy three or more and save 15%. These pieces will be the ones you fall asleep in and won’t want to take off in the morning. And, because of their simple silhouettes and classic colors, you really don't need to. | Shop at Brooklinen >
