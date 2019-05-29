WRIGHT ON TIME
Add Some Art Deco Design to Your Kitchen and Home With Amazon's New Frankl Lloyd Wright Collection
If there’s one artist and architect that defined the Art Deco movement, it’s Frank Lloyd Wright. And now, in partnership with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, Amazon has an entire line of kitchenware and home goods with fully-licensed Frank Lloyd Wright designs. The whole collection is beautifully intricate, a hallmark of the Art Deco era, but it’s truly showcased in the tiny details of the different old fashioned glasses. Each set has a unique style and name from the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, from April Showers to Tree of Life. You can get them in a box set of two for $28 or a set of four for $49. They’re made in the US and are completely dishwasher safe. There are also elaborate, stained glass wall hangings and throw blankets that were made to showcase on a mid-century couch. Watches and clocks also have lines and geometric shapes that define the Art Deco style. Anything from this collection would be an amazing addition to your collection or the perfect gift for someone who truly appreciates works of art (or a good glass of whiskey).
