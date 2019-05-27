Chloe Sevigny’s New Collection for Warby Parker Is Full of Unexpected Design

Ever so often, Warby Parker comes out with styles that really knock my socks off. The new Crystal Overlay collection, designed in part with actor Chloe Sevigny, is full of pretty spectacular styles.

The technique of layering crystal over a metal frame is a reworking of the pair’s previous collection as part of the Pupil’s Project collab. This new collection has a handful of different men’s and women’s styles, the Tate, the Jenkins, the Whitaker, and the Lindley each with the option of going optical or sun, and an additional sun-only style, the Daphne. They all feature delicate crystal frames and a hint of vintage flair.

My personal favorite is the Tate, which is one of the frames that were part of the previous year’s collection. It has a rounded frame but a more angular crystal coating, reminiscent of an X-ray or a diaphonized specimen. Frames start at $145 and, as always, have Warby Parker’s scratch-resistant frames. The lenses also block 100% of UVA and UVB rays.

