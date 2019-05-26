WORK IT OUT
Keep Your Workout Wardrobe At Its Best With Nike’s Extra 25% Off Sale for Memorial Day
Summer is just around the corner (it really is, I promise) and it’s time to think about how you’ll be spending your time outside. If that time includes a run or two, Nike is giving you an extra 25% off sale items to help you look good while you work out. With the code SAVE25 at checkout, you’re getting extra discounts on sneakers, leggings, hoodies, and more. The women’s Nike One Luxe leggings, with their sweat-wicking fabric and cropped leg line, are marked down to $47. If you need some stylish and sleek sneakers to wear on the weekends, look no further than the men’s Nike Air Span II Premium sneaker, on sale for $60. They combine a lightweight mixed fabric upper (with mesh for breathability) and a cushiony sole. Need a layer for a night run? The women’s Nike AeroLayer running jacket is waterproof and breathable, with a touch of polyester fill for when the temperatures dip a little low. There are over 2,500 items in the sale section that are getting an extra discount at checkout. The weather is temperate and the sales are abundant this Memorial Day.
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.