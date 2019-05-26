1. RACKS ON RACKS
Shop the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale for Memorial Day
When it comes to amazing savings, no one does it better than Nordstrom Rack. The Clear the Rack event happens every now and then and adds an additional 25% off clearance items, and it’s happening right now through the long weekend. Take 25% off hundreds of already discounted designer and indie pieces, from men’s boots to women’s dresses. The $30 laser cutout Miccah 2 mules from Caslon are the perfect spring-to-summer shoe with the geometric pattern etched into the nubuck. For those nights outside when it gets a bit chilly, add the Eileen Fisher black and tan Reversible Silk Blend Cardigan, down to $135 with the extra discount. On the men’s side, stock up on designer basics like this Vince Slub Henley Top for $30 or a pair of classic straight leg dark denim jeans from Joe’s Jeans for $45. There are over 11,000 items in Nordstrom Rack’s clearance section and they’re all an extra 25% off, so you’d better make room in your closet.
