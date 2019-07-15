This Reinforced Cooler Bag From Built NY Holds Up to 18 Beers and Is on Sale for Prime Day

Built NY Large Welded Cooler, $150 (16% off).

1-inch thick sides and a 1.5-inch bottom, holds 18 cans and 10 pounds of ice

There’s really nothing worse than drinking a warm drink that’s supposed to be cold. The Built NY Large Freezer Welded Cooler has thick sides and a thicker bottom to keep the cool in, and it’s on sale for $150. Hold an 18-pack of beer plus 10 pounds of ice easily with reinforced handles or a shoulder strap. | Get it on Amazon >

