READY TO POUNCE
PUMA Is Marking Down Hundreds of Styles an Extra 40% Off This Weekend
Here’s a great way to spend the weekend: Get an extra 40% off select styles from PUMA when you use the code MID at checkout. This sale has all your summer-ready styles (it’s almost June, people!) from shorts to tank tops and beyond. Shop the men’s Astro Sala Sneakers that give you the silhouette of a soccer cleat but with a stylish twist. It’s on sale for $45. Or go super-stylish with the women’s Prowl Alt 2 LX Sneakers that feature a unique wrapped-lace design and comes in either Fig/Whisper White or all Whisper White. The Prime Time Festival Shopper is on sale for $37 and would make the perfect beach tote. It’s lightweight and has a two-way zip main compartment to keep you from struggling to open it while your hands are full. Or, if you’re really just looking for perfect weekend-lounging gear, the men’s Essential Logo Full-Length Pants are soft, stretchy, and begging to be worn stretched out on a couch. This sale ends tomorrow, so be sure to uh, pounce, on your favorite styles before they’re gone.
