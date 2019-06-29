CHEAT SHEET
SUNNY DAYS AHEAD
You Can Get Up to 60% Off Classic Ray-Ban and Oakley Sunglasses at Nordstrom Rack
The sunshine-filled days are always the most enjoyable outside but that means securing eyewear that will protect you, while still looking good. Nordstrom Rack is here to help give you the stylish sunglasses you’ll wear all summer with this huge Ray-Ban, Oakley, and COSTA DEL MAR sale. Choose from 150 different styles of sunglasses, almost all of which are under $200 (and most coming in around the $100) mark. The Ray-Ban Highstreet 52mm Navigator Sunglasses are on sale for $80 (57% off) and are the perfect upgrade to the classic aviator style. Or if you want something a bit sportier, try the Oakley Chainlink 57mm Sunglasses, also down to $80 (58% off). You can even add a pop of color to your sunglasses collection with the Light Ray 49mm Round Sunglasses in Havana Pink. They’re on sale for $107 (50% off). Whatever pair you pick from this sale will surely be your new go-to for the summer. | Shop at Nordstrom Rack >
