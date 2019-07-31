CHEAT SHEET
SALE ON SALE
Reebok Is Taking an Extra 60% Off Thousands of Styles Already On Sale
There’s really something fun about upgrading your workout gear. Whether it’s because you’ve worn through them from the constant days at the gym or you just want to try a new style, this huge Reebok sale can help you achieve the next level of your athleticwear wardrobe. Use the code EXTRA60 and you’ll get an extra 60% off Reebok’s entire sale section. That includes everything you need to make the perfect gym or running outfit head to toe. Starting at the bottom, you can grab the Reebok Speed TR training sneaker for $36 (originally $100) in a bright blue colorway that will shine in any workout. Moving up, check out the aptly-named Workout Ready Legging, down to $15 (originally $40). They’re designed to move with you no matter if you’re working the elliptical or doing a Downward-facing Dog. Then there’s the Wor Tech Top made from the brand’s Speedwick fabric to stay dry and an added mesh strip in the back to air things out. It’s down to $8 (originally $25). Whatever you grab from this huge sale, be sure to get it quick because it ends tonight. | Shop at Reebok >
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.