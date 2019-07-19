CHEAT SHEET
Shoes, Sunglasses, and More Are on Sale During the TOMS Surprise Sale
TOMS makes some of the most comfortable shoes out there and during the Surprise Sale, you can get major savings on all styles you could imagine. Take some non-slip-ons for a spin this summer, like the Women's Mariposa Sandals. These strappy, geometric sandals are down to $65 (28% off) and perfect for after-pool drinks or putzing around the park on the weekend. Guys can add a streamlined pair of sneakers to their shoe wardrobe with the Payton Sneakers, down to $39 (35% off). TOMS also makes some sweet sunglasses. I’m eyeing the Riley frames that are on sale for $65 (50% off). These lightweight sunglasses are a modern take on the classic aviator and come in three lens color options. Whatever you choose from this Surprise Sale, you’ll be able to enjoy it through the summer knowing you got a heck of a deal. And, don’t forget, even shoes that are on sale still give back. | Shop at TOMS >
