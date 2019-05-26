1. ZAP TO IT
The Zappos Memorial Day Sale Has Over 75,000 Things With Huge Discounts
I’m under the impression that one can never have too many shoes. Is that delusional? Sort of! But that’s okay because of places like Zappos and its massive Memorial Day Sale. There are, no exaggeration, over 75,000 items in the sale so you’re going to want to take your time with it. Start with the Superga 2750 COTU Classic Sneaker, on sale for $51. It’s a simple sneaker that you can wear with everything with ease. Or go with the Cole Haan Original Grand Wing Chorino in Matte Leather for $119. They’re lightweight and comfortable but durable enough to be worn every day. Need an updated backpack to wear that will carry your stuff and look good? Try the Rebecca Minkoff Medium Julian Backpack, with a flat bottom which means you can set it down without worrying about it tipping over, on sale for $193. Whatever you choose from this huge Zappos sale, you’ll be heading into summer with a new lease on life (or at least some new shoes).
