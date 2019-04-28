GANTRI Makes Artfully-Designed Lights from 3-D Printed, Corn-Based Plastic

Getting your design off the ground can take years of hard work. San Francisco-based company GANTRI is trying to ease that hurdle, starting with over 100 different designs of lights.

There’s a huge pain point for designers to get their work produced, and GANTRI helps take care of it. Designers submit their drawings from anywhere, they’re vetted, and if approved, produced in the brand’s San Francisco headquarters. The brand started with lights that are sleek, modern, and sculptural yet accessible to anyone. They are unlike anything I’ve seen come from a 3-D printer. The smooth lines give way to harsh angles that look more like molded glass, rather than plastic. And speaking of plastic, these are made from a sustainable, corn-based plastic. Each light also features a fully-dimmable LED bulb.

Most of them look like pieces of art, like the new PyraSphere (designed by Louis Filosa) that features a smooth sphere nestled into a pyramid base. Or the Brooklyn, for instance, that takes inspiration from the gravity water tanks that sit atop NYC buildings. And how about the Iceburg, that’s giving me serious Aggro Crag vibes.

All of these lights were designed by incredible artisans and sustainably made using the science fiction-y process of 3-D printing. Add a piece of sleek artwork into your home today that will (literally) light your way.

