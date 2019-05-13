AGE IS JUST A NUMBER
This $35 Skin Care Set From Amazon’s New Beauty Line Will Help Combat the Signs of Aging
Amazon’s in-house brands are some of the best in the biz, and when they recently launched their newest endeavor, it made waves. Belei Beauty is a full skincare line from Amazon and one of the first things you should invest in is the $35 Belei Beauty Solutions Skin Care Set. This paraben-free, fragrance-free, sulfate-free, and phthalate-free set has everything you could need to try and keep aging at bay. The Retinol Refining Moisturizer has vitamin A to help smooth skin and a dose of squalane and hyaluronic acid to help refine the look of wrinkles. The Ferulic Acid + Vitamins C and E Serum sounds intense, but it’s a gentle-yet-hardworking serum that will even skin tone and keep your skin hydrated. The Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum is a gel-like serum that has a blend of five different hyaluronic acids to douse your skin in moisture and reduce the look of fine lines. And the Triple-Peptide Eye Cream combines hyaluronic acid with soothing aloe and de-puffing caffeine that you can wear even under makeup, thanks to its matte finish. With all of these, you should add them into your routine gradually and make sure you’re wearing extra sun protection. But for $35, you’re getting a powerhouse of skincare ingredients to help slow down the look of wrinkles and keep your skin plump and healthy.
