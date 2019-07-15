Stila, Supergoop!, OPI, and More Luxury Beauty Items Are Up to 40% Off

If you’re looking to restock your beauty cabinet, this is the deal for you. Amazon has dozens of deals on luxury beauty items from top brands like Stila, Supergoop!, and L’Occitane. Get a new favorite eyeliner or pressed powder for a fraction of the price you’d normally pay. | Get it on Amazon >

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.