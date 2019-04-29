Not All Waterproof Jackets Need to Be Raincoats — And These 8 Prove It

The thought of owning a rain-only jacket is confusing to me. When it comes to outerwear, I believe that it should be versatile, and raincoats usually tend to look out of place when there isn’t any actual rain. Why turn your coat into a unitasker? You should find a water-resistant coat that you can easily wear any day, whether or not it’s actually raining.

Not all raincoats need to look like raincoats. We’ve found a handful of outerwear pieces that you’ll be happy to wear even when there’s no rain in sight. Some of these are made from water-resistant materials like nylon and others have a water-resistant coating (DWR). Either way, all of these pieces of outerwear were made to look and feel like any other jacket, rain or shine.

Staff Jacket, $195 from The Arrivals: A streamlined, waterproof top coat is a great way to keep the water from getting onto your body and without adding bulk. This hoodless option looks more like a simple top coat than a raincoat and is perfect for days when the rain is consistent but light (which is the most annoying kind of rain, in my opinion).

Mountain Khakis Mountain Trucker Jacket, $75 from Backcounty: This DWR-treated cotton trucker jacket is perfect for those spring days where it threatens to rain at any moment, or when you get those days that the rain is more like an overall mist. Pair it with a T-shirt and jeans and you’ve got an outfit you’ll enjoy wearing out on a weekend without looking like Paddington the Bear.

Mr. & Mrs. Italy Waterproof Zipped Jacket, $1,290 from Farfetch: Mr. & Mrs. Italy originally started making waterproof parkas before expanding their style selection. This bright biker jacket is crafted from waterproof nylon and has two front pockets and two side pockets to keep your hands (and things) from getting wet. The slightly high collar can help keep those spring breezes at bay.

Pueterey Buttoned Waterproof Coat, $361 from Farfetch: It may have a “classic” raincoat sheen, but this buttoned jacket is anything but ordinary. The front flap pockets, button closure, and classic collar make this jacket more of a utility coat than a raincoat, and it should be treated as such.

The Cotton Bomber, $88 from Everlane: Yes, a bomber jacket can be a raincoat. Especially when it’s treated to be waterproof. Everlane’s attention to detail when it comes to technical-cum-everyday clothing is proven here, because this bomber is the perfect everyday topper, even in the sunniest of weather.

Hunter Boot Refined Waterproof Bomber Jacket, $219 from Neiman Marcus: Speaking of bomber jackets, this one from rain-aficionado Hunter has a silk-like finish so you can look stylish and stay dry. The elastic cuff sleeves will help keep any rogue moisture from getting in and the drawstring bottom will keep a moist spring breeze from getting all up in your business.

Voyager 3-in-1 Jacket, $150 from Eddie Bauer: This nylon blazer is reinforced with a DWR coating, plus a waterproof inner vest. You can wear it alone or together for added insulation on the days that the spring sun just isn’t cutting it. This is the kind of jacket you could wear all day as part of your outfit, rather than something you’d take off upon arriving at work.

Always Effortless Jacket, $128 from Lululemon: A high neck, a multitude of pockets, and a DWR coating all come together to make this topper a perfect companion to an early, wet morning commute. Toss this on fully-zipped to keep yourself protected from the elements, then keep it unzipped at the end of the day to make it into a simple, light jacket.

