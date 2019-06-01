Water Shoes Can Be Fashionable and These Four Picks Prove It

Waterproof shoes may seem like a niche market, but we could always use some really sturdy footwear when we’re galavanting on the beach or on a boat. Not all water shoes are the ones you had to wear at summer camp. We scoured the web for some fashion-forward shoes that will keep your feet safe while also maintaining that summer style you worked hard to perfect.

Sea Star Beachwear Beachcomber Espadrille, $85 from Zappos: This water shoe/espadrille combo takes all the things you appreciate about a water shoe (quick drying, sturdy, breathable) and pairs it with the stylings of a shoe you’d wear outside of the beach. They’re stretchy and have a non-skid rubber boat shoe sole so you can wear them on the beach, boardwalk, or even under the waves without worrying about slipping.

Native Shoes Jefferson Sneaker, $20-$62 on Amazon: Injected molded EVA gives this “sneaker” its waterproof capabilities. The slip-on construction means there’s no worrying about tying wet laces and the cutouts give you breathability and quick-drying abilities. Plus, they come in a multitude of colors and patterns to fit your mood.

Women’s Kilchis Sneaker, $70 from Under Armour: The highly breathable textile upper paired with the contoured footbed is designed for maximum drainage and means these sneakers are water’s worst enemy. Pair these with a pair of shorts and hit the town because they’ll take you from beach to boardwalk without much thought.

Cityscape Sneakers, $129 from Vessi Footwear: These sneakers may not be made for the surf, but they’re great to wear while strolling down the shore. The knit construction keeps them lightweight and the entire shoe is 100% vegan.

