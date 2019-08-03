CHEAT SHEET
SLEEVE IT TO ME
The Best Women’s Tank Dresses Come From One of Amazon’s Own Brands
When it’s too hot to even think about putting on clothing that’s complicated, the tank dress keeps it real. And some of the best out there come from Amazon’s in-house basics brand Daily Ritual. The Jersey Sleeveless Gathered Dress gives the typical A-line tank dress a bit more shape with a cinched waist and curved hem. It’s swishy and simple but pair it with heels and you have an easy, comfortable night out look. Or how about a unique option like the Sleeveless V-Neck Dress? The subtle high-low hem gives it a bit more of a fashionable skew while the oft-unseen V-neck will elongate your neck and give your chest a bit more breathing room. If you want a more relaxed fit, try the Lived-in Cotton Muscle-Sleeve Midi Dress that comes in over a dozen colors. The side slits and scoop-neck give it a relaxed feel that’s perfect to throw on in a flash. These dresses are the ones you’ll want to live in during the summer, into the fall, or even something to throw on when you get home from work and just can’t be in those pants any longer. | Shop on Amazon >
