This AI-Powered Platform Translates the Furniture You Love Online Into Products You Can Actually Buy

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From Pinterest and Instagram to YouTube and TikTok, social media can be an endless source of interior design inspiration. But while curating a mood board is easy, translating those “I need this in my house” saves into actual purchases is much more of a challenge. That’s where ShopHomeStyles comes in.
ShopHomeStyles is a London-based startup that uses artificial intelligence to bridge the gap between online inspiration and real-life products you can actually buy. All you have to do is upload an image, such as a Pinterest save, Instagram screenshot, or other photo from your camera roll, and within seconds the ShopHomeStyles platform will analyze the image and identify visually similar products available to purchase.
By focusing on visual characteristics that consumers gravitate towards, such as shape, material, color, texture, and style, this technology makes it infinitely easier to match your inspiration instead of trying to force a description through keywords.
Plus, the platform aggregates products from more than 100 furniture and homeware brands, so you can instantly compare options across multiple retailers to find the product that best fits your vision and price range. Whether you’re chasing a new trend, paying homage to your favorite celebrity, or just unleashing your inner design guru, ShopHomeStyles makes it easier than ever to bring your dream home to life.