This AI-Powered Platform Translates the Furniture You Love Online Into Products You Can Actually Buy

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From Pinterest and Instagram to YouTube and TikTok, social media can be an endless source of interior design inspiration. But while curating a mood board is easy, translating those “I need this in my house” saves into actual purchases is much more of a challenge. That’s where ShopHomeStyles comes in.

ShopHomeStyles is a London-based startup that uses artificial intelligence to bridge the gap between online inspiration and real-life products you can actually buy. All you have to do is upload an image, such as a Pinterest save, Instagram screenshot, or other photo from your camera roll, and within seconds the ShopHomeStyles platform will analyze the image and identify visually similar products available to purchase.

ShopHomeStyles Shop At ShopHomeStyles

By focusing on visual characteristics that consumers gravitate towards, such as shape, material, color, texture, and style, this technology makes it infinitely easier to match your inspiration instead of trying to force a description through keywords.