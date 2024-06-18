Upgrade Your Summer Beach Gear With This New ‘Shark Tank’-Famous Chair
SHORE THING
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you’ve been curating your beach day lineup ahead of summer’s official kick-off (June 21), a solid folding chair is an absolute must. Of course, not all outdoor beach chairs are created equal, and if you’re going to invest in one, our favorite is Sunflow’s newly launched The Shore Thing. The Shark Tank-famous beach brand introduced The Shore Thing beach chair just in time for summer BBQs, beach vacations, and the upcoming 4th of July weekend.
Sunflow The Shore Thing Beach Chair
The lightweight chair (it weighs only eight pounds) is designed with a slew of premium features that will elevate your beach day, including three recline positions, backpack straps for easy transport, and ultra-comfortable armrests. Plus, you can add a drink holder and sunshade to your Shore Thing chair for an added fee. Best of all? Right now, you can save 10 percent off any two chairs and 15 percent off when you buy four or more chairs.