Intruder Breaks Into Lionel Richie’s House in Beverly Hills
IS IT ME YOU'RE LOOKING FOR?
Police arrested a man for allegedly breaking into Lionel Richie’s house in Beverly Hills on Friday morning. Someone at the soul legend’s residence called the Beverly Hills Police Department just after midnight about an intruder on the property, which overlooks the Los Angeles Country Club. Officers searched the neighborhood and found a 38-year-old man, Michael John Bond, a few blocks away from the house. Bond’s bond has been set at $50,000, per Los Angeles County Jail records. Law enforcement sources told NBC4 that Bond entered the home, was detected by security cameras, and fled once the security alarms started to go off. The four-time Grammy winner was home at the time of the break-in, but no one was injured and nothing was taken from the home. Richie has lived in the 28-room, Italian-style mansion since 1999, when he moved in with his ex-wife Diane Alexander. Richie has said that when people ask him where he goes for vacation, he tells them, “I go home.” The suspected burglary isn’t the first time the neighborhood has been targeted: In 2008, one of Richie’s neighbors on Sunset Boulevard was robbed at gunpoint. Luckily, the virtuoso appears to have emerged from his home break-in unscathed.