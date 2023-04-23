Short Dudes Are Getting Rods in Their Thighs to Become Taller

CHEAT SHEET
A growing number of shorter men are going to extremes to add a few inches. NBC News reports that leg-lengthening surgery—in which a metal rod is inserted in the thigh bone and then stretched by remote control over the course of months—is gaining in popularity. “I even have 60-, 65-year-old guys that have come to me to undergo the procedure because it just doesn’t stop,” Dr. Shahab Mahboubian, a surgeon at the Height Lengthening Institute in Burbank, California, said of the $75,000 operation. “The ‘short' jokes keep going on and they feel inferior,” said the surgeon, who expects to more than double the number of operations he does this year.