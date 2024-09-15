Shots Fired as Trump Golfs at His West Palm Beach Club: Reports

Multiple shots were fired at former president Donald Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, according to multiple reports. Per Politico, Trump was at the club—and golfing—at the time of the incident.

The former president was “never in danger,” however, according to the New York Post, which reported that two individuals targeting one another exchanged gunfire outside the Trump International Golf Club.

Secret Service officials responded to the scene, the Post reported.

In a brief statement, Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung wrote that Trump “is safe following gunshots in his vicinity.” Cheung’s statement did not offer any further details.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the Trump campaign and the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Department for further information.

This is a breaking story and will be updated with more information.