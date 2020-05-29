Shots Fired at Louisville Protest Over Breonna Taylor’s Death
Multiple rounds of gunfire interrupted a protest in downtown Louisville on Thursday night over the death of Breonna Taylor, the Louisville Courier-Journal reports. Police confirmed that shots had been fired at the demonstration, but no further information was immediately available on injuries. At least one person was seen on the ground being treated by medics, but police did not confirm if the injuries were caused by gunfire. “Now, we are seeing excessive damage to vehicles, buildings, assaults on officers with bottles being thrown and now, as I’ve said earlier, shots ringing out in the crowd,” Jessie Halladay, spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, told the Courier-Journal. “It is an active and ongoing situation.” The protest was one of many held nationwide to condemn police brutality against African Americans. While demonstrators in Louisville expressed outrage over the March 13 death of Taylor—who was fatally shot during a botched “no-knock” raid by police—protesters in New York City, Minneapolis, and Denver took to the streets over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died in police custody earlier this week after an officer was caught on video kneeling on his neck for several minutes.