DEVELOPING
Shots Fired Reported at University of North Carolina Charlotte
The University of North Carolina Charlotte is on lockdown after shots were reportedly fired near the school's Kennedy administrative building. In a tweet, the university's emergency system advised students to “secure [themselves] immediately” and to “run, hide, fight,” warning of an “active assailant.” According to local news station WSOC, the shots were reported around 5:45 p.m. SWAT is also reportedly on the scene and searching the Kennedy building.