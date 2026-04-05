Shots Ring Out Near White House

Shots were fired near the White House just after midnight on Sunday, according to the U.S. Secret Service. The gunfire rang out near Lafayette Park, just north of the White House, officials said. “A thorough search of the park and the surrounding area was conducted, and no suspect was located,” the Chief of Communications for Secret Service Anthony Guglielmi wrote in a statement posted on X. The Secret Service is working with the Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Park Police to find a person of interest and their vehicle. “Our investigation is active,” Guglielmi said. Operations at the White House are normal, but security around the area has been heightened as President Trump was reported to be inside the building when the shooting occurred. The Daily Beast has reached out to the Secret Service and the White House for comment.