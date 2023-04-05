Showtime Cans ‘Ziwe’ But Picks Up Mandy Patinkin’s Comedy

CHEAT SHEET
Showtime is out of the late-night talk show business with their cancellation of Ziwe. It was reported Wednesday that the premium cable network was pulling the plug on Ziwe Fumudoh’s satirical talk show—which featured interviews with celebrities, musical numbers and sketches—after two seasons. Meanwhile, the network handed out a series order for Seasoned, a comedy starring Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody, and passed on The Wood, which was based on the 1999 film of the same name. Crime thriller film Heist 88 starring Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance was also picked up by the network, after originally being scheduled to premiere on the Paramount+ streaming service.