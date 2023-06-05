CHEAT SHEET
Showtime Quietly Shelves DeSantis Documentary: Report
The Showtime network quietly axed an episode of its newsmagazine show, produced by Vice, which was set to investigate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ tenure as a Navy lawyer at Guantanamo Bay, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It’s unclear what prompted the decision—when asked by the publication, a spokesperson for the network simply said: “We don’t comment on scheduling decisions.” The episode was pitched as if it included explosive material, with the description at one point reading, “Seb Walker investigates allegations from former Guantanamo Bay detainees that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis witnessed acts condemned by the United Nations as torture during his past service at the controversial detention camp as a Navy JAG officer.”