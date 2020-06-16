Showtime Reveals First Look at Miniseries About Trump and James Comey
Showtime announced on Tuesday that The Comey Rule, based on former FBI Director James Comey’s memoir A Higher Loyalty, will premiere in late November, after the presidential election. The two-part, four-hour limited series stars Jeff Daniels as Comey and Irish actor Brendan Gleeson as President Donald Trump. The move follows rumors that the previously announced project may have been indefinitely shelved.
According to the network, part one of the series “examines the earliest days of the Russia investigation, the FBI's investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails and their impact on Election Night 2016, when Donald Trump stunned the world and was elected president,” while part two is a “virtual day-by-day account of the tempestuous relationship between Comey and Trump and the intense and chaotic first months of the Trump presidency.”
In addition to the two leads, The Comey Rule also features Holly Hunter as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, House of Cards’ Michael Kelly as former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Better Call Saul’s Jonathan Banks as former National Intelligence Director James Clapper and Peter Coyote as Robert Mueller.