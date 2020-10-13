You’ll Sleep Better With This Deal on a Scouted-Favorite Customizable Pillow

When it comes to pillows, everyone has their own preference. What’s amazing about this one from Coop Home Goods is that it can be as firm or as soft as you’d like, just by removing some filling. You get all the support and loft of memory foam, but without the density. Grab one while it’s on sale for Prime Day and sleep better.

Coop Home Goods - Premium Adjustable Loft Pillow Buy on Amazon $ 47 Free Shipping

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.