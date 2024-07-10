Shrek Is Love, Shrek Is Life: Fifth Movie Is in the Works
Shrek 5 is officially in the works, and it will reunite the original trio, Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz, to reprise their roles as Shrek, Donkey, and Princess Fiona, respectively, according to a Tuesday press release by Dreamworks Animation and Universal Pictures. It has been 25 years since the original Shrek was released and it has expanded to a total of four movies, including Shrek 2 in 2004, Shrek the Third in 2007, and Shrek Forever After in 2010, the last of which was a musical. The film franchise has become a beloved childhood staple for many kids and adults, and while the next story’s details are still under wraps, it is expected to hit theaters on July 1, 2026. In 2022, Myers told GQ that the Shrek films have played an incredible role in his life, saying, “I love the idea of taking a fairytale and turning it on its head, and having it be that all the traditional bad guys are good guys, and all the traditional good guys are bad guys.”