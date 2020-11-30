Chop, Chop: This Knife Deal Is a Cyber Monday Can’t Miss
CYBER MONDAY 2020
- Shun 6-inch Classic Knife and Shears, $90 (31% Off)
- Shun makes some of our favorite cutlery, and this combo, which includes an all important pair of shears is on sale, now.
- Shop the rest of our Cyber Monday deal picks here.
Prepping dinner with knives you don’t love isn’t worth it. Instead, we at Scouted are big proponents of finding cutlery that makes your heart soar. Think about how much you’re cutting, dicing, and slicing on a regular basis. If it’s a lot, there’s no better feeling than reaching for a knife you love and trust to get the job done. Shun’s 6-inch Classic Knife is just that and best of all, this deal includes a set of shears, perfect for trimming poultry or veg. You’ll use the pair of shears way more than you think—take it from me, a recent kitchen shears convert.
Shun 6-inch Classic Knife and Shears
31% Off
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Let Scouted guide you to the best Cyber Monday deals. Shop Here >
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.