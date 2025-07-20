Pop Star, 49, Spotted With Netflix Host, 28, After Filing For Divorce

Sia has sparked rumors that she and Too Hot to Handle alum Harry Jowsey are in a relationship, just months after she filed for divorce. The pop star, 49, and Jowsey, 28, were caught holding hands while leaving the Ca Del Sole restaurant in Los Angeles Saturday. The two were smiling as they made their way through the parking lot, four months after Sia filed for divorce from her husband Dan Bernard. The Elastic Heart singer was married to Bernard for two years before splitting in March due to “irreconcilable differences,” according to court documents obtained by People. The divorce filing also revealed that the two had welcomed a baby, Somersault Wonder Bernard, in 2024. Sia requested legal and physical custody of their child, allowing Bernard to have visitation rights. Jowsey has previously been romantically involved with his Too Hot to Handle co-star and ex-fiancée Francesca Farago from 2020 to 2021. He was also rumored to be dating his Dancing With the Stars partner Rylee Arnold in 2023, as well as British influencer Madeline Argy, Love is Blind alum Jessica Vestal, and actress Lucy Hale in 2024. Jowsey will star in Netflix’s Let’s Marry Harry in 2026, which will follow him as he tries to find a wife.