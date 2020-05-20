CHEAT SHEET
Sia Adopted Two 18-Year-Olds From Foster Care
The singer Sia revealed that she adopted two 18-year-old boys last year. “They were aging out of the foster care system. Yeah, and I love them,” the Australian said in an interview on SiriusXM on Tuesday. Although Sia had disclosed earlier in the year that she became a parent, this is the first time she has provided details. She said one of her sons is having a tougher time than the other with quarantine. “But they’re both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are really helpful. They’re really doing a lot of educational stuff that’s good for them,” she said.