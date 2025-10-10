Sia’s Ex Seeks a Fortune in Spousal Support Battle
BREADWINNER
Sia’s soon-to-be ex-husband is not walking away from his marriage quietly. Daniel Bernard, who wed the singer in 2022, is seeking $250,856 per month in spousal support from his estranged wife, TMZ reported. Additionally, court documents show that Bernard is seeking at least $300,000 in attorney costs and $200,000 in forensic accounting fees. The “Chandelier” singer, whose full name is Sia Furler, filed for divorce in March of this year after two years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” In the filing, it was revealed that the two share a child, and Sia has requested full legal and physical custody. Bernard stated that the couple’s living expenses in their Los Angeles home ranged between $400,000 and $500,000 per month, and that he has had no income since April 1 because the singer had taken control of their joint venture, Modern Medicine, including his salary. He claims his sole source of income is monthly payments from Sia under stipulated orders, which only extend through Oct. 1, and is asking the court “to level the playing field.” Bernard is Sia’s second husband. In 2016, the singer split from documentarian Erik Anders Lang after two years of marriage. “That one was such a dark time that I was in bed for three years, really, really severely depressed,” she told Zane Lowe in an interview about her first divorce.