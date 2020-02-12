Siba, an Extremely Fancy Poodle Who Loves McDonald’s Chicken Burgers, Wins Westminster Dog Show

Read it at The New York Times
Siba, an extravagantly groomed black poodle who “knows she’s special,” has been crowned winner of the 144th Westminster Dog Show. The very fancy-looking standard poodle claimed victory Tuesday night despite the crowd going absolutely wild for Daniel, a golden retriever who was glowingly described by The New York Times as a “flowing gem of a dog.” Siba’s handler, Chrystal Murray, said her prize-winning pooch is actually very down to earth—despite her regal appearance. The family dog “knows when to tone it down and sleep on the couch,” she said, and enjoys playing in the mud in the fields near her home in Pennsylvania. However, Siba is obsessed with chicken—and was reportedly treated to chicken sandwiches from a nearby McDonald’s on the Monday and Tuesday of the competition. Her full name is, apparently, GCHP Stone Run Afternoon Tea, Siba.