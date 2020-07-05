CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Siberian Tiger Kills Swiss Zookeeper in Front of Visitors
HORRIFYING
Read it at BBC
A Siberian tiger in a cage at a zoo in Zurich, Switzerland, attacked and killed a 55-year-old zookeeper in front of horrified visitors and other zoo employees on Saturday. Zookeepers tried to scare and distract the tiger, named Irina, and managed to eventually lure her to a holding cage, but the female zookeeper had by then suffered fatal injuries. Visitors were the first to alert authorities when the tiger started mauling the woman. Authorities are now trying to determine why the zookeeper was in the cage at the same time as the tiger, which is against zoo regulations. It is not clear what will happen to the tiger, which was born in Denmark in 2015 and transferred to the Zurich zoo last year.