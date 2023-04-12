Siblings Kidnapped in Mexico Say Cartel Tried to Force Them to Have Sex
TWISTED
The two Americans who survived a cartel kidnapping at the Mexican border have spoken publicly for the first time about their horrifying ordeal. In a interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Tuesday, LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric Williams said their captors tried to force the pair to have sex in front of them, despite the fact that the two are siblings. McGee and Williams, who was shot in the legs, also described the moment their two friends, Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown, attempted to make a run for it—only to be gunned down by cartel members. “They didn’t deserve that. None of us deserved it. But we’re alive—we have a lot of recovering to do,” McGee said. The four friends, who traveled to Mexico so McGee could get a cheap tummy tuck, were held up at gunpoint in the Mexican city of Matamoros after an alleged case of mistaken identity, leading the Gulf Cartel—who are believed to be responsible—to issue an apology letter and turn over five of its members to authorities.