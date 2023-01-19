CHEAT SHEET
Sicilian Mob Boss Matteo Messina Denaro Is a No-Show in Court
Matteo Messina Denaro, the superboss of the Sicilian Cosa Nostra, was a no-show for his first court date meant to be via video link from maximum security prison on Thursday. The mobster, who was on the run for 30 years before being captured at a cancer clinic in Palermo on Monday, faces multiple life sentences handed down in absentia. In accordance with the Italian judiciary system, he will be afforded an automatic right to appeal on each crime. His court date Thursday was for the bombing murders of anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino in 1992. His next court date is set for March 9.