Marjorie Taylor Greene is risking Donald Trump’s wrath by condemning his decision to drag the U.S. into another “senseless” foreign conflict in a searing social media post.

The Georgia Republican and MAGA diehard shared her “thoughts on bombing Iran” in the lengthy rant on Sunday, a day after the president announced U.S. military strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, ignoring days of pleas and bickering from Greene and other staunch anti-interventionists in his base.

"I'm 51 years old. I'm GenX," the congresswoman wrote on X. "I've watched our country go to war in foreign lands for foreign causes on behalf of foreign interests for as long as I can remember. I was in 10th grade when Desert Storm started and my father before me was sent to Vietnam, another senseless foreign war."

Foreign wars have cost the U.S. trillions of dollars “that have never benefited any American,” she wrote, noting the multi-trillion-dollar national debt.

I don’t know anyone in America who has been the victim of a crime or killed by Iran, but I know many people who have been victims of crime committed by criminal illegal aliens or MURDERED by Cartel and Chinese fentanyl/drugs.



“American troops have been killed and forever torn apart physically and mentally for regime change, foreign wars, and for military industrial base profits,” she continued. “I’m sick of it.”

Greene is aligned with other high-profile MAGA figures including Steve Bannon and Tucker Carlson, who spearheaded criticisms against U.S. intervention throughout the week. Carlson’s broadsides triggered testy responses from Trump, who later claimed the former Fox News host had called to apologize. Carlson has not yet commented publicly on Saturday’s escalation.

Tucker Carlson, a longtime Trump loyalist, last week accused the president of being "complicit" in Israel's attacks on Iran. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In her post, Greene voiced support for Israel’s right to defend itself, but said the U.S. should not be involved financially or militarily—neither in Israel’s wars nor those of “any other country.”

“It pisses me off beyond comprehension that my children’s generation can’t afford to buy a house, can’t afford insurance, and have little hope for their future!!!” she wrote. “Americans are exhausted by all of this and rightfully so.”

Greene’s missive risks putting her in Trump’s firing line. Another Republican in the isolationist faction, Congressman Thomas Massie, was promptly blacklisted from the MAGA fold after he slammed the bombings and accused Trump of breaking his “America first” campaign promise.

“MAGA doesn’t want him, doesn’t know him, and doesn’t respect him,” Trump posted in a Truth Social rant on Sunday, saying Massie had been “disrespectful to our great military, and all that they stand for, not even acknowledging their brilliance and bravery in yesterday’s attack, which was a total and complete WIN.”

He called on his movement to “drop this pathetic LOSER” and initiated plans to primary him in next year’s midterms.

Trump has exiled Thomas Massie (right) from MAGA after he criticized the president's decision. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Greene couched her post with praise for Trump, pointing to her support of his “great administration” and “many of the great things they are doing.”

Disagreeing with his policy on the Israel-Iran conflict, she said, is “not disloyalty,” but “critical thinking.”

“Now what has been done is done and Americans now fear Iranian terrorists attacks on our own soil and being dragged into another war by Netanyahu when we weren’t even thinking about any of this a week ago,” Greene added, ending her post, “enough is enough.”

Greene had remained relatively quiet since Saturday night’s announcement, which reportedly came after behind-the-scenes pressure from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Just minutes before Trump’s announcement on the strikes, Greene had urged, “This is not our fight. Peace is the answer.” She added: “Every time America is on the verge of greatness, we get involved in another foreign war.”

Trump and Netanyahu are united in their stance that Iran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear bomb. Israel launched its own surprise strikes on Friday, though it lacked the bunker-busting capability needed to destroy Fordo, the deeply-buried uranium enrichment site the U.S. ultimately targeted.

In the aftermath of the strikes, Greene initially wrote on Saturday night, “Let us join together and pray for the safety of our U.S. troops and Americans in the Middle East.”

Let us join together and pray for the safety of our U.S. troops and Americans in the Middle East. 🙏



Let us pray that we are not attacked by terrorists on our homeland after our border was open for the past 4 years and over 2 Million gotaways came in.🙏



Let us pray for peace.… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 22, 2025

Hours later, she posted again, this time attacking Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who argued Trump’s actions—carried out without congressional approval—were grounds for impeachment.