Sickening Footage Shows Akron Cops Kill Unarmed Black Man in Hail of Bullets

Police in Akron, Ohio, have released heartbreaking body-camera footage showing the moment an unarmed 25-year-old Black man was shot more than 60 times by cops.

“I won’t mince words, the video you are about to watch is heartbreaking,” Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said at a press conference Sunday. “I am urging all of our residents to please reserve your full judgment until our investigation is complete.”

The body-cam videos shown Sunday begin with officers pursuing Jayland Walker in their squad cars around 12:30 a.m. Monday after he refused to pull over for an alleged traffic violation. Police said that about 40 seconds after he fled, officers heard “the sound of a gunshot” coming out of his car door.

The car chase lasted several more minutes before Walker, wearing a ski mask, got out of his silver Buick through the passenger-side door and fled on foot. Police said cops unsuccessfully tried to detain him with tasers and the chase continued to a nearby parking lot.

There, Walker “quickly turned toward the pursing officers,” and the unleashed a barrage of gunfire on him, police said. The disturbing body-camera footage shows Walker quickly crumple to the ground as countless shots ring out.

Police Chief Stephen Mylett confirmed Sunday that Walker was “unarmed” when he was killed. Cops found a hand gun, a loaded magazine, and a gold ring in the driver’s seat of his car.

Walker still had a pulse as the officers tried to load him into the police car, Mylett added. He couldn’t say how many bullets were fired, but Walker had at least 60 wounds in his body.

Acknowledging how horrific the footage was, Horrigan urged residents to protest peacefully.

“I fully support our residents right to peacefully assemble,” the mayor said at the press conference. “But I hope the community can agree that violence and destruction are not the answer.”

Since Walker’s June 27 killing, the eight Akron police officers involved have been placed on leave and the city has canceled its Fourth of July festivities. Protesters have surrounded city buildings, demanding justice and the release of the body camera footage.

Walker’s family’s attorney said he died after being shot nearly 100 times, and they’ve demanded police take witness statements from the officers involved in the shooting. The officers have not been named.

“The Walker family is praying for peace, they are asking for peace, they are praying for accountability,” one of the attorneys said after the footage was released Sunday afternoon. “We cannot villainize Jayland.”

“We are done dying like this,” attorney Paige White said. “Nobody should ever suffer the fate that Jayland Walker did.”