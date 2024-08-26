Legendary WWE Wrestler Sid Eudy Dies at 63 After Cancer Battle
Sidney Eudy, a World Wrestling Federation and World Championship icon who famously feuded with Hulk Hogan throughout the 1990s, has died “after battling cancer for several years,” according to his family. He was 63. Eudy’s son, Gunnar Eudy, announced his father’s death in a Facebook post on Monday. “He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed,” Gunnar said. Eudy, who in his prime stood 6-foot-9 and weighed 317 pounds, wrestled alternately under the ring names Sid Justice, Sid Vicious, and Sycho Sid. After rising to prominence as part of WCW tag team The Skyscrapers in the late 1980s, he went on to capture several world titles, including two WWF Championships and two WCW Championships. He headlined WrestleManias 8 and 13 and Starrcade in 2000 before a leg injury in a WCW match the following year all but brought his career to an end. His last exhibition match was in 2017. Eudy was not inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during his lifetime, attributing it to former CEO Vince McMahon’s personal dislike of him. “But with Vince being gone now,” he said in an interview on a WWE-focused podcast last month. “you’d think those people would say, ‘Hey, this guy, we still got him on contract. He is still making a little bit of money. It would help him if we did that,’ and it would help them as well.”