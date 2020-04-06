You’re Stuck Inside, so Stock Up on What You Need to Keep Comfy
If you’re spending more hours at home, you should invest in some home wares to nest comfortably. SideDeal curates the hottest deals to ensure you’re getting the biggest savings possible. Right now, there's a focus on home Essentials to ensure your self-isolation can be as (relatively) comfortable as possible, including big discounts on some treat-yo-self items.
Been feeling tense? Yeah, that's been going around. Try a shoulder pad that uses heat and vibration to melt tense muscles; SideDeal has this model on sale.
Miko Neck and Shoulder Heating Pad with Vibration Therapy
Originally $80
A weighted blanket keeps you toasty while 15 pounds of weight can provide anti-anxiety benefits.
Great Bay Home 15lb Reversible Weighted Blanket
Originally $150
What's your oasis missing? Some aromatherapy, because you can't feel good without smelling good, probably. This kit has a diffuser, stand, and 10 oils to get started.
Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser
Originally $175
SideDeal doesn't mess around with carts–deals move so fast that holding items in a cart often means the product sells out. Pay $7.99 for shipping on your first order and get free shipping on all orders placed in the next hour. Or, become a member for $4.99/month and get free shipping. Stay comfy!
