Trump Lawyers Ordered to Cough Up $175,000 for ‘Frivolous’ Election-Fraud Lawsuit
WAS IT WORTH IT?
A group of lawyers who took former President Donald Trump’s bogus claims of widespread election fraud to the courts have been ordered to pay $175,000 in sanctions fees for their troubles. Nine lawyers, including notorious ex-Trump reps Sidney Powell and Lin Wood, were ordered to pay the $21,964.75 in attorneys’ fees for Michigan state, and a further $153,285.62 in fees for the city of Detroit. The state and the city were named as defendants in a baseless election-fraud lawsuit filed by the pro-Trump lawyers last year. In an opinion released in August, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker wrote that the sanctions were needed “to deter the filing of future frivolous lawsuits designed primarily to spread the narrative that our election processes are rigged.” Wood told CNN he would appeal the sanctions, telling the network Thursday: “I undertook no act in Michigan and I had no involvement in the Michigan lawsuit filed by Sidney Powell.” Powell has not commented publicly on the ruling.