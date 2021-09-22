MAGA Conspiracy-Pusher Sidney Powell Shares Absurd Theory That Dems Resorted to Murder to Stop Georgia Audit
‘VERY, VERY DARK’
Sidney Powell, the former Donald Trump attorney who was dropped after her conspiracy theories even embarrassed Rudy Giuliani, has come up with what could be her most reckless nonsense to date. Speaking to the pro-Trump pastor Andrew Wommack, Powell came right out and accused Democrats of murdering someone in some ill-conceived attempt to prevent Georgia from carrying out an audit of Joe Biden’s victory in the state. “I think what we’re dealing with here is pervasive and very, very dark,” Powell said. “They are willing to kill people à la Kelly Loeffler’s aide in Georgia, who was suddenly blown up in his car on the way to a rally for her. He happened to be dating Gov. Kemp’s daughter. Gov. Kemp was considering, I think, at that point, a signature audit.” Powell’s claim is, as has come to be expected, a fabrication. Harrison Deal, a campaign staffer for Loeffler, died in a three-vehicle accident last December. An Atlanta man was later charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle.