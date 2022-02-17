Sidney Powell Sues Verizon to Hide Phone Records From Jan. 6 Committee
KRAKEN-ED
Sidney Powell, a former attorney for Donald Trump, has sued Verizon to shield her phone records from a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Filing for injunctive relief from the Feb. 1 subpoena in federal court in Dallas, her attorney wrote, “Ms. Powell had no involvement in the events of January 6, yet the DOJ is seeking records that contain attorney client privileges held by numerous clients.” She further requested the court invalidate the subpoena, claiming complying with it would cause “irreparable harm.” Powell made her name hawking Trump’s claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and claiming she would “release the kraken,” a trove of non-existent documents that would prove Trump’s lies true. Referring to the committee as an “inquisitorial tribunal,” she added that it “has not demonstrated a ‘valid legislative purpose’ justifying its need for a subpoena of private citizen data... Simply put, no governmental interest could be sufficiently important to permit it to delve through every phone call placed or received by Plaintiff over a three-month period.” Reached by The Daily Beast, Powell’s lawyer Robert Holmes declined to comment.