Sidney Powell’s Hidden ‘Kraken’ Witness Is a Pro-Trump Podcaster Once Sued for Fraud: WaPo
QUESTIONABLE CREDIBILITY
The secret source behind Sidney Powell’s “Kraken” lawsuits is a pro-Trump podcaster whom North Dakota sued for fraud, The Washington Post reports. Powell, whom Trump considered naming a Special Counsel on voter fraud, had filed an affidavit alleging election fraud based on the testimony of a secret source she claimed was a former intelligence contractor. The affidavit, however, matches a November 2019 blog post published by Terpsichore Maras-Lindeman, and the blogger told the Post she wrote the court filing itself. “This is everybody’s duty. It’s just not fair,” Maras-Lindeman told the Post.
The podcaster, 42, served in the Navy for under a year nearly 20 years ago and has since worked as a part-time interpreter and contractor. In 2018, attorneys for North Dakota alleged Maras-Lindeman used funds she raised for homeless shelters and veterans’ graves for personal purchases instead, including meals at McDonald’s. Prosecutors also alleged she used multiple social security numbers, said she was a medical doctor, and claimed she had received a PhD and an MBA in “a persistent effort . . . to deceive others.” A judge ruled Maras-Lindeman had run afoul of consumer protection laws, and she has appealed.